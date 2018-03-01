Baby chimp bonds with pilot on rescue flight

Mussa the baby chimpanzee played co-pilot on his own rescue mission, and video posted online of the little ape at the controls is melting hearts across the world.

Virunga National park pilot Anthony Caere helped save him from poachers in the Congo this week, and the two bonded during the rescue flight.

Mussa is being treated for intestinal parasites, but conservationists say he's "playing and laughing," which is a good sign.

Caere will be able to visit his new friend in his new, safe home at the Lwiro Primates rescue and rehabilitation center.