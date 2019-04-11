Avenatti hit with more criminal charges in California

LOS ANGELES — Federal prosecutors say attorney Michael Avenatti has been charged in a 36-count federal indictment in Southern California. A statement from prosecutors to news outlets says details of the case will be released Thursday morning by U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna and the Internal Revenue Service.

The new charges follow Avenatti's arrest in New York last month for allegedly trying to shake down Nike for up to $25 million and on two counts of wire and bank fraud from Southern California, where his firm is based. The attorney is best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in lawsuits against President Trump. Avenatti has said he expects to be cleared.

"I intend to fully fight all charges and plead NOT GUILTY. I look forward to the entire truth being known as opposed to a one-sided version meant to sideline me," Avenatti tweeted Thursday morning soon after the charges were announced.

The charges are the latest major blow to a career that took off last year when Avenatti represented Daniels in her lawsuit to break a confidentiality agreement with Mr. Trump to stay mum about an affair they allegedly had.

Avenatti became one of Mr. Trump's leading adversaries, attacking him on cable news programs and Twitter. At one point, Avenatti even considered challenging the president in 2020.

But back home in California, his business practices had come under scrutiny from the IRS and a former law partner who was owed $14 million by Avenatti and the Eagan Avenatti firm, which filed for bankruptcy.