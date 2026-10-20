Australian man charged in "targeted" attack on lawmaker Helen Haines, who reportedly lost leg

Australian police charged a man on Tuesday over what they alleged was a "targeted" attack with a vehicle on independent lawmaker Helen Haines.

Haines has reportedly lost one of her legs in the aftermath of the incident on Monday afternoon, in which a car rammed into her multiple times as she stood near the trunk of her own parked vehicle in the southeastern city of Wangaratta, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Authorities said the 65-year-old was getting something from the back of her car when her alleged attacker drove past in a Toyota Land Cruiser. He allegedly turned the car around before veering into Haines, pinning her against her own vehicle and then reversing before ramming into her again, according to local authorities and Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke.

Brendan Nugent, from nearby Tarrawingee, was charged with intentionally causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury and causing harm to a federal official, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

A photo of independent member of parliament Helen Haines is shown on the window of her electoral office in Wangaratta, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. James Ross/AAPImage via AP

Police have said little about the suspect's potential motive, but they have characterized the incident as a "deliberate" act of violence.

Political violence is historically uncommon across Australia, though data show threats have grown in recent years.

Suspect to face court on Wednesday

Nugent has been in police custody since shortly after Haines was injured and a crowd of bystanders subdued him. He will appear in a Wangaratta court on Wednesday, when he could potentially be released on bail.

His father, Rod Nugent, released a statement Tuesday describing Haines as a "deeply respected, valued and much-loved member of our local community."

"Helen has been our friend for more than 20 years and what happened to her yesterday is devastating and unfathomable," the father said, adding that he would cooperate with police.

"Absolutely devastated"

Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said a somber mood had settled over the town of about 30,000 people, a regional hub about 250 kilometers, or 155 miles, northeast of state capital Melbourne.

"Helen was well-respected. She was diligent and hard working," Grant told AFP. "What has happened to Helen has caused the community to step back in utter disbelief. We can't believe it, people are horrified by what has happened."

Locals, meanwhile, are struggling to comprehend why anyone would wish harm on the well-liked Haines.

Florist Jess Woodrow said Haines was a friendly face who would pop into the store when she was not tied up in the capital Canberra.

"We are absolutely devastated to hear what has happened. Helen was a beautiful person. She didn't have a bad bone in her body," Woodrow told AFP. "It's the last thing you would think would happen here."

Haines entered parliament as an independent lawmaker in 2019, representing the sprawling seat of Indi. Her popularity led to her holding the seat in the 2025 election, with a hefty margin of more than 18,000 votes.

Haines was a vocal champion for greater climate action, better rural healthcare, and help for struggling small businesses, while the First Peoples' Assembly of Victoria said Haines was a "staunch supporter" of Indigenous rights as well. But it was her work to hold politicians to account that perhaps earned Haines the most respect both inside and outside parliament.

"Helen Haines is characterized by her kindness, her compassion, her diligence, her intelligence," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. "She's someone who is such a strong advocate and is widely respected right across the political spectrum because the way that she advocates is very respectful."