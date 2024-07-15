Athletes Unlimited professional women's lacrosse returns to Baltimore County

BALTIMORE -- Women's professional lacrosse is returning to Baltimore County.

USA Lacrosse is back in Sparks, Maryland, for the fourth season.

Athletes Unlimited features 56 of the best women lacrosse players split up into four teams, playing a four-week season starting on Thursday, July 18.

The league has a unique set of rules which allows for a faster paced game. It's played 10 on 10 and on a smaller field with only 10-minute quarters.

However, the most unique aspect of the league is the scoring system which awards points to individuals, and at the end of the season, an individual champion is crowned..

The top four players after each week are named captains and a draft is held so teams change every week.

Former Boston College standout Sam Apuzzo told WJZ she is excited about playing another pro lacrosse season in Baltimore County.

"It's awesome," Apuzzo said. "The younger crowds that are coming in, we have a lot of young fans. There are a lot of people coming out to support us, especially in this popular lacrosse area."

Taylor Moreno, who has won the last two Athletes Unlimited Championships, explained what you can expect if you come out to see a game.

"You are going to get and exhilarating, fast-paced, high-level lacrosse game with a lot of talent and a lot of excitement and a lot of interactivity, and overall just a great performance," Moreno said. "It's definitely a fun time."

The Athletes Unlimited Schedule includes doubleheaders every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The season ends on August 11.

Tickets are available at auprosports.com.