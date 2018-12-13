At least 7 killed, dozens hurt when train hits locomotive, overpass in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey -- A high-speed train hit a locomotive and crashed into a pedestrian overpass at a station in the Turkish capital of Ankara Thursday, killing at least seven people and injuring more than 40 others, officials said.

The 6:30 a.m. train from Ankara to the central Turkish city of Konya collided with the locomotive, which was checking the tracks at the capital's small Marsandiz station, Ankara Gov. Vasip Sahin told reporters at the scene. The train travels through that station without stopping.

Private NTV television said at least two cars derailed. Parts of the overpass collapsed onto the train.

Television footage showed emergency services working to rescue passengers from wrangled cars and debris.

Rescue teams were looking for more survivors, Sahin said.

"Our hope is that there are no other victims," he said.

It wasn't immediately clear if a signaling problem caused the crash. Sahin said a technical inspection has begun while NTV television, quoting unnamed officials, said three prosecutors were assigned to investigate.

In July, 10 people were killed and more than 70 injured when most of a passenger train derailed in northwestern Turkey after torrential rains caused part of the rail tracks to collapse. Last month, 15 people were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Turkey's central province of Sivas.

Konya, about 160 miles south of Ankara, is home to the tomb of the Sufi mystic and poet Jalaladdin Rumi, attracting thousands of pilgrims and tourists.