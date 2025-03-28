Astronaut Mae Jemison on making history in space and inspiring change on Earth: "What's above us connects us"

Dr. Mae Jemison reflects on spaceflight and her mission to inspire future scientists

More than three decades after making history aboard Space Shuttle Endeavour, Dr. Mae Jemison continues to inspire the next wave of space travelers while championing science and education on Earth.

Selected from among 2,000 applicants to NASA's astronaut training program in 1987, Jemison was part of the first group of astronauts chosen after the Challenger accident in 1987. During her eight-day mission on Endeavour in 1992, she became the first woman of color to travel to space, conducting 44 science experiments alongside her crewmates.

"Space gives us a remarkable perspective for looking at the Earth," Jemison said. "We can look at and understand floods, what's happened to the ozone layer, we can look for minerals."

She said despite being one of the few that have been in space, space technologies are integrated into everyday life.

"How many people have a smartphone? ... That's global positioning in your hand. We use space technologies every day," Jemison said.

Beyond the practical applications, Jemison believes space exploration offers a profound philosophical perspective.

"What it did for me is to connect me with the greater universe," she said of her experience. "I imagined that I'm as much a part of this universe as any speck of stardust."

When asked for advice for "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King, who is preparing for her own space journey on a Blue Origin flight, Jemison offered encouragement.

"Understand that you have never had so many talented people looking after you in your life. The other is that you're going up, you're bringing your own perspective, whatever that is, live in that moment."

Jemison also praised King, saying, "You are a courageous person. And courage is doing those things that we might be afraid of."

Jemison also advocates for greater accessibility to space and its technologies. Since her historic flight, Jemison has dedicated her career to advancing science education and technology development, serving as a stand-in for those who may never experience space firsthand.

"What's above us connects us," Jemison said. "Every group of people around the world have looked up at the stars for thousands of generations."

King's journey to space on a Blue Origin rocket will be featured in a special additional hour of "CBS Mornings" on Monday, April 14, at 9 a.m. EDT.