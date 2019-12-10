Watch live: Democratic chairs expected to unveil articles of impeachment

The Democratic House committee chairs drafting the articles of impeachment against President Trump are expected to announce the articles in a press conference Tuesday morning. Multiple Democrats familiar with the proceedings told CBS News there will be two articles: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The announcement comes after two months of open and closed hearings, including one on Monday before the House Judiciary Committee where the counsels from the House Intelligence Committee presented their findings in the impeachment inquiry investigation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on the chairs to begin drafting the articles last Thursday.

How to watch the impeachment inquiry announcement

What: Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff; chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Eliot Engel, chairwoman of the House Financial Services Committee Maxine Waters, and chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Carolyn Maloney announce next steps in the impeachment inquiry.

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

9:00 a.m. ET Location: Capitol Hill

Capitol Hill

Democrats argue President Trump abused his power by asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a political rival and the 2016 election. The White House has refused to cooperate in the impeachment inquiry, and barred several requested witnesses from testifying before Congress.

The House Judiciary Committee could consider the articles of impeachment as soon as this week, sending them to the floor of the House for a full vote by next week. The House is expected to leave for the end of the year by Friday, December 20.

Rebecca Kaplan and Ed O'Keefe contributed to this report.