Arrests made in connection with 6 bodies found in Southern California's Mojave Desert

Authorities said they have arrested suspects in connection to the six people found dead in a remote area of the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County last week.

The killings happened on January 23, 2024, in El Mirage, just 10 miles north of Adelanto, around 8:15 p.m., according to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department.

When crews arrived at the scene, near Lessing Avenue and Shadow Mountain Road, they originally found five deceased individuals. A sixth individual was discovered in the morning.

Investigators have not yet disclosed how many people were taken into custody or how the arrests occurred.

There have still not been any details released on the cause of the victim's deaths or how they came to be in the remote area.

As the investigation developed, San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Specialized Investigations Division detectives were called to the scene.

With SkyCal overhead, two cars could be seen near where the bodies were located, one of which appeared to be riddled with bullet holes. The cars were surrounded by dozens of evidence markers.

A press conference will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday with more information on the incident.