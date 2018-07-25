By Crimesider Staff AP July 25, 2018, 1:53 PM

Arrest made in fatal shooting of Black Lives Matter activist, police say

Muhiyidin D'Baha speaks during a meeting with North Charleston city council about the killing of Walter Scott by a North Charleston police officer Saturday, after a traffic stop in North Charleston, S.C., Thursday, April 9, 2015.

Chuck Burton/AP

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police have made an arrest in the fatal shooting of a Black Lives Matter activist known for his leap through police tape to try to seize a Confederate battle flag during a demonstration last year in South Carolina.

Police say a Crimestoppers tip helped them identify 26-year-old Roosevelt Iglus as a suspect in the death of 32-year-old Muhiyidin Elamin Moye, better known as Muhiyidin d'Baha.  

WCSC-TV

A news release Wednesday said Iglus was arrested Tuesday on a charge of second-degree murder. Spokesman Aaron Looney said in an email that police don't know a possible motive.

Moye was shot in the thigh early Feb. 6. A police officer answering a call about gunfire found Moye on the ground and asking for help near the Treme neighborhood.

