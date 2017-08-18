Arrest after woman's body found in shopping cart on NYC street

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest following the discovery of a woman's body in a shopping cart on a New York City street.

The NYPD said on Friday that 57-year-old Darryl Orr was charged with concealment of a corpse. The name of his lawyer was not immediately available.

The body of a woman was found on Wednesday night in the Bronx by two people collecting bottles, reports CBS New York. Police said her remains were inside a cardboard box covered with a black flag in a folding shopping cart.

Police originally said the victim was a male, but have since said the body was that of a 27-year-old woman, the station reports. Her identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

The medical examiner has yet to determine a cause of death.