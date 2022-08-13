Watch CBS News
14 hurt after vehicle slams into Virginia restaurant and sparks fire

At least 14 people were injured, authorities said, after a vehicle crashed into an Irish pub in Arlington, Virginia, Friday evening, sparking a fire in the process. 

The Arlington County Police Department said eight people were hospitalized, including four who are in critical condition and four who have non-life-threatening injuries. Another six people were treated and released at the scene, police said.

Video obtained by CBS News showed flames and smoke billowing from Ireland's Four Courts pub, which is located in Arlington's Courthouse neighborhood.

After Arlington County Fire Department crews extinguished the blaze, engineers determined that the building was "structurally sound, but could not be reoccupied," the fire department said.

No details were immediately provided on the circumstances that led up to the crash. The cause is under investigation. 

"Please keep all the injured in your thoughts and prayers," Ireland's Four Courts Pub later tweeted. "Thanks to @ArlingtonVaPD and @ArlingtonVaFD for their quick response. We are devastated." 

Vehicle slams into restaurant in Arlington, sparks fire
At the scene of where a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Arlington, Virginia. Aug. 12, 2022.  Mira Hougen/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX

