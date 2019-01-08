Arkansas deputy fired after shooting a barking chihuahua in the face

An Arkansas sheriff's deputy was fired after he was caught on video shooting a small dog during a response call last week. Deputy Keenan Wallace was relieved of his duties after it was determined he had "numerous opportunities to de-escalate" the situation, Faulkner County Sheriff Tim Ryals said in a Facebook post on Saturday. The dog was wounded but survived.

In a graphic viral video, Wallace fired at a barking chihuahua named Reese's outside a home in Shiloh Estates, Arkansas –– a few feet away from Doug Canady, who took the footage and is looking after the dog. As the dog squeals in pain, Canady can be heard saying, "I just recorded you shooting that dog in front of me, putting me in danger!" The deputy replies, "No I didn't. The shot hit the dog, what I aimed at."

Authorities initially said Friday a deputy fired at a dog who was "aggressive," but a day later, Ryals terminated Wallace.

"We in Law Enforcement answer calls every day that require split second life and death decisions," Ryals said in a statement. "We strive to be right 100 percent of the time. Our Department is sadden about this incident and apologize for any distress and disappointment this incident has caused anyone who was affected by this disheartening event."

Ryals said it appears no "policies or laws" were violated, but he will forward the investigation to prosecutors. According to CBS affiliate KTHV, Wallace also had a K-9 deputy assigned to him.

As for Reese's, the dog suffered a bullet wound to her jaw and is recuperating, but "not out of the woods yet," according to the latest update on a GoFundMe page for the injured pooch. She and another dog, Oreo, were known strays in the neighborhood after they were left behind by their previous owners, but were taken care of by Canady and his daughter, according to the fundraiser page.

Reese's also appeared to be walking in a new video posted a Facebook page dedicated to its recovery.