Ariana Grande speaks out about breakup with Mac Miller

Ariana Grande has finally spoken out about her breakup with Mac Miller, after a fan hinted that she was to blame for Miller's recent car accident. The statement came in response to a Twitter user who wrote, "Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood."

Grande penned a lengthy response in a screenshot on Twitter and said the user was minimizing "female self-respect and self-worth." She also implied that Miller can't "keep his s**t together."

"How absurd you minimize female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn't the case (just Cinderella is ab me)," Grande tweeted. "I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s**t together is a very major problem."

"Let's please stop doing that," she continued. "Of course I didn't share how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was. I will continue to pray from the bottom of my heart that he figures it all out and that any other woman in this position does as well."

An official for the Los Angeles Police Department told ET last Thursday that Miller, 26, hit a pole while he was driving at 12:50 a.m. in the San Fernando Valley in California. The official also said that Miller and his two passengers tried to run from the scene by foot. Police arrested Miller at 1:50 a.m. for a misdemeanor DUI.

Grande is now rumored to be dating "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson.