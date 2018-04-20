Ariana Grande releases first new song since Manchester terror attack

NEW YORK — It's been nearly a year since the Manchester concert bombing, and Ariana Grande is "pickin' it up" again. On Friday, the singer released her first song since the May 2017 terrorist attack during her concert in the United Kingdom.

The 24-year-old singer posted a video of "No Tears Left to Cry" on Instagram on Friday.

The emotional song includes the lyrics: "Right now I'm in a state of mind/ I wanna be in like all the time/ Ain't got no tears left to cry/ So I'm pickin' it up, I'm pickin' up."

Grande suspended her Dangerous Woman Tour after a terrorist bombing killed 22 people and injured more than 500 at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. She returned for the One Love Manchester charity concert weeks later, which raised funds for victims of the attack.

Last June, Grande was made an honorary citizen of Manchester after a unanimous vote by the city council. The singer has paid tribute to victims of the attack, including the youngest, Saffie Roussos, who would have turned 9 last July. During Grande's July show in Buenos Aires, the singer reprised her take on "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," which she also performed at One Love. She closed off the song by blowing a kiss and saying, "Happy birthday, Saffie."