Argentina plans to use AI to "predict future crimes and help prevent them"

Argentina announced plans last week to use artificial intelligence to "predict future crimes" before they're initiated. The concept, long a subject for science fiction, was announced by the county's Ministry of Security as a new Artificial Intelligence Unit Applied to Security.

The unit will be tasked with the "prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crime," in addition to conducting drone surveillance, patrolling social media and using facial recognition to bolster security measures.

Security Minister Patricia Bullrich signed a resolution saying it would "significantly improve the efficiency of the different areas of the ministry and of the federal police and security forces, allowing for faster and more precise responses to threats and emergencies."

According to the announcement, the new unit will "use machine learning algorithms to analyze historical crime data to predict future crimes and help prevent them."

Police surround the protesters during demonstrations against detentions in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 18, 2024. Santiago Oroz/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

The ministry cited the United States, China, Israel and other countries as being pioneers in the use of AI in security operations.

Human rights groups are concerned the new measures could infringe on freedom of expression as members of the public may self-censor for fear their social media posts will be subjected to government monitoring.

The Argentine Center for Studies on Freedom of Expression and Access to Information noted that, in the past, such technologies have been used to profile academics, journalists, politicians and activists. They called for transparency about where the technologies come from and how, specifically, they are used. The group said any lack of accountability would be "worrying."

Argentina's populist libertarian President Javier Milei was elected late last year after campaigning on vows to tackle the country's soaring inflation and poverty rates, while also being tough on crime.

His government has already come under scrutiny for its treatment of protesters. In June, clashes between protesters and security forces after the senate approved his controversial package of legislative reforms left dozens injured and resulted in 15 arrests.

With the introduction of the new AI crime prevention plan, Milei's highly publicized trip to Silicon Valley earlier this year is being looked at in a new light. In May, he met several tech leaders in a bid to encourage investment in his country.

A Buenos Aires court ruled in 2023 that the use of facial recognition by the government was unconstitutional in the city. The judge in that case ruled the implementation of the monitoring system was done "without complying with the legal requirements for the protection of the personal rights of the inhabitants of the City of Buenos Aires," according to local media.