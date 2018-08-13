Aretha Franklin seriously ill, sources say

NEW YORK — Legendary singer Aretha Franklin is seriously ill, according to a person close to the artist. The person, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to publicly talk about the topic, told The Associated Press on Monday that Franklin is seriously ill. No more details were provided.

Two sources also told TMZ that Franklin is gravely ill.

The Queen of Soul canceled planned concerts earlier this year after she was ordered by her doctor to stay off the road and rest up. Last year, the 76-year-old icon announced her plans to retire, saying she would perform at "some select things."

The singer said she was no longer going to perform regularly after the release of her newest album, "A Brand New Me." She said last February, "This will be my last year. I will be recording, but this will be my last year in concert. This is it." Franklin said she wanted to spend more time with her grandchildren.

Franklin has had health scares before. In 2011, widespread reports claimed the diva was being treated for pancreatic cancer. In 2012, though she admitted to Anthony Mason on "CBS Sunday Morning" that she was worried during her scare, there was nothing to worry about. She said at the time, "My health is wonderful. It is fabulous now." Franklin added of any health issues, "It wasn't bad."

Franklin's last known performance was in November, for Elton John's AIDS Foundation Fall Gala.