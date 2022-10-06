Here's why you should hire a professional mover

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By hiring a moving company, you're guaranteeing you're not alone in the move. miodrag ignjatovic / Getty Images

Whether you're moving into a walk-up apartment building in the city or a new house in the suburbs, it always helps to have an extra pair of hands. By hiring a moving company, you're guaranteeing you're not alone in the move.

There are many services and options moving companies can offer — from helping you box up items to storing items you're not sure you want in your new home. There's also another priceless benefit: your time.

Are you getting ready to move? If so, start comparing moving companies now. There are several reputable moving companies out there, and some may be more popular than others, depending on your location. Don't get caught up in social media marketing campaigns or colorful advertisements. Instead, focus on what each company has to offer.

The best place to start is by getting a free quote. Click on the websites below to learn more.

5 reasons to hire a mover



There are countless reasons to hire a professional if you're preparing to move. But let's start with some of the most valuable reasons:

Safety

You've heard of the phrase "safety comes first," and in this case, that holds true. If you hire a professional mover, then you won't have to do the heavy lifting (literally). Moving companies have all of the necessary equipment to help with heavy boxes and other large items. Plus, they have a ramp to help movers carry your items into trucks with ease.

Speed

When you call a moving company and list out the items and furniture you need to be moved, they'll likely determine the size of the truck and the number of employees who will need to assist. The more help you have, the faster your move will be. And remember, these employees are professionals, so they have a specific process and checklist they follow to ensure a fast and efficient move.

Experience

If you don't move regularly or have experience driving a trailer or truck, then perhaps you should leave it to the professionals. If you're moving a short distance and don't have many items, then it may be more cost-effective for you to rent your own vehicle and box up items on your own. However, if you're not confident in your moving skills, then it may be time to tap a professional.

Make sure that the company you pick has the appropriate license and paperwork. You can search the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's database to check on a moving company's registration status, safety information complaints and more.

Added protection

One of the biggest benefits of using a professional moving company is extra protection for your valuables. Most moving companies offer insurance options. Some even require it.

So, make sure you inquire about their different plans so you can protect your prized possessions and add extra protection for your current and future home (in case walls, elevators, etc. get damaged during the move). Before signing anything, Consumer Reports suggests checking your homeowner's policy to see if also would cover lost or damaged items for some added peace of mind.

Head to the company's website or call its listed number to learn more about its insurance plans and other necessary paperwork.

Special requests

If you have items that require specific care and handling, then don't try to move them alone. For example, there are certain ways movers care for special items such as a grandfather clock or grand piano. You may also need a piece of furniture disassembled and reassembled in your new home. These are all special requests that could delay your move or cause you a headache.

Here are some extra services you should look for:

Packing and unpacking (and if they have their own packing equipment)

Vehicle transportation to your final destination

Storage availability

24/7 customer service (in case of emergencies)

Furniture disassembly and reassembly



All of these perks could make your move even easier. But before you pick a moving company, make sure you do your research. See what type of services and discounts they offer.

How to prepare for a move

Once you've thoroughly compared moving companies, it's time to make your choice. You'll want to pick one that works best for your bank account, schedule and overall moving needs (i.e. if you need extra storage, auto transport, etc.).

When you have the move scheduled, make sure you create a checklist to help you prepare. Here are some things you should consider doing ahead of your move.

Double-check the company's rules: Is a deposit required? Do you need to pay anything in advance? Do you need to use certain types of boxes? Make sure you read your moving company's rules and guidelines ahead of time.

Is a deposit required? Do you need to pay anything in advance? Do you need to use certain types of boxes? Make sure you read your moving company's rules and guidelines ahead of time. Fill out any necessary forms: Check to see if they have insurance policies or any other forms you need to submit.

Check to see if they have insurance policies or any other forms you need to submit. Give a full account of your items: The more accurate you are, the better. Don't surprise movers with extra furniture or items because that will likely add to your total costs. Call ahead if you want to add extra boxes, bags or items to your list. On the other hand, if you remove any items, make sure to tell them that, too, so they can update your cost estimate.

The more accurate you are, the better. Don't surprise movers with extra furniture or items because that will likely add to your total costs. Call ahead if you want to add extra boxes, bags or items to your list. On the other hand, if you remove any items, make sure to tell them that, too, so they can update your cost estimate. Have cash on hand : Most movers recommend tipping your movers in cash, so make sure you have some available so you don't have to rush to an ATM the day of.

: Most movers recommend tipping your movers in cash, so make sure you have some available so you don't have to rush to an ATM the day of. Pack in advance (if you aren't using packing services): Make sure all of your belongings are safely secured and labeled. Place boxes in a central location to make the process smoother.

If you have any questions about your move or your moving company's services, make sure to give them a call. It's better to get your questions answered in advance so there are no surprises come moving day.