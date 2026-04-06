Are lenders tightening HELOC rules in 2026? Here's what experts say

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Market conditions and the economy play a role in what HELOC lenders offer and who they'll approve. J Studios/Getty Images

Thanks to shifting economic conditions, including the late-2025 rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, rates on home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) have been declining recently. At the same time, borrower interest in HELOCs has increased. Case in point? HELOC originations jumped almost 16% between the third quarter of 2024 and the third quarter of 2025, according to data from TransUnion.

While that growing demand is great for lenders, they also have a lot to think about in terms of risk these days. Household debt is climbing, home prices are falling in many markets, and overall economic and geopolitical uncertainty looms. Do these conditions make it riskier to borrow from your equity right now, though? And will lenders set stricter requirements to lessen that risk? Here's what experts say.

Find out how affordable your home equity borrowing options are now.

Why lenders could be tightening HELOC requirements in 2026

There's a chance lenders could tighten HELOC requirements this year, experts say. One potential driver behind that is that home prices are falling in many markets. Those drops don't appear to be too drastic just yet, but they are falling nonetheless. Listing prices are also down 2.2% from March 2025 to March 2026, according to Realtor.com data. In some cities, they have fallen as much as 7%.

"Banks continue to keep a close eye on home price trends, especially after the volatility of recent years," says Brian Shahwan, vice president and mortgage broker at William Raveis Mortgage.

Americans are also facing higher levels of debt, which were up $191 billion in just the fourth quarter of 2025 alone. And, with the conflict in Iran and other geopolitical events happening, economic uncertainty abounds. These all create a higher risk of non-payment for HELOC lenders (and all lenders alike).

In fact, delinquencies across all mortgage types, including HELOCs, have been rising steadily since late 2024.

"If current trends continue, borrowers can expect a more cautious lending environment," Shahwan says.

Learn what HELOC and home equity rates you may qualify for today.

What HELOC changes borrowers may be seeing right now

What exactly would that "more cautious" landscape look like? For existing HELOC borrowers, it could mean a decrease in your credit line limit or the freezing of your account altogether.

"If you take out a HELOC and your home value decreases materially, your lender could notify you that they intend to freeze your ability to draw on your HELOC," says Jeff Taylor, board member for the Mortgage Bankers Association and founder and managing director at Mphasis Digital Risk.

For those looking to take out a new HELOC, it could mean any number of things. Most likely, Shahwan says, borrowers would see higher minimum draw requirements and tighter caps on loan-to-value ratios, meaning you could potentially borrow less.

"Borrower parameters may also tighten concerning DTI limits, FICO scores, and more," Shahwan says. "While I haven't necessarily seen banks doing this recently, there's the potential that it could happen in the future."

Why some lenders may keep HELOC qualifications as-is

It's unlikely banks will be easing HELOC standards any time soon, experts say.

"I would say there is little-to-no chance lenders will loosen the requirements for HELOC qualification," Lynette Arrasmith, mortgage advisor for Churchill Mortgage in Omaha, says.

What's more likely, though, is that lenders keep their requirements steady, at least if current conditions persist. But should the housing market take a steep turn or other economic conditions shift, that could change.

"With most lenders, HELOCs typically require that a borrower retains 15% to 20% equity in their home after a HELOC is fully drawn, which preserves systemic safety," Taylor says. "If U.S. home values started plummeting nationally, then lenders would likely increase these required equity thresholds for HELOCs. That's not our forecast."

The bottom line

HELOC rates are favorable these days, especially compared to other, higher-interest products like credit cards. But market conditions and the economic landscape play a role in what lenders offer and who they'll approve.

If you're concerned about qualifying for a HELOC, make sure you shop around and compare lenders. Qualifying requirements can vary by institution, so shopping around, getting multiple quotes, and weighing several options can help you find the best deal for your needs. You can also consider alternative products, like home equity loans or cash-out refinancing.