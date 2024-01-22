Applebee's offering limited number of "date night" subscriptions. Here's when you can buy one.

Applebee's wants to add a dash of romance to its menu. The restaurant chain is offering a limited number of $200 "date night" subscriptions good for 52 weekly meals.

The passes go on sale Monday 12 p.m. Eastern Time and are valid between February 1 through January 31, 2025. The subscription pay for $30 worth of food and beverages per date, although alcoholic drinks aren't included.

The value of the card amounts to more than $1,500. Pass holders looking to get the most out of the deal could save about $1,360 annually if they use their subscription every week for a year. By contrast, the pass is not valid at 16 Applebee's locations across the U.S., including restaurants in Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and more.

Once the offer is live at noon, customers can buy the passes at the company's website. The passes are not available for sale at the company's outlets. Applebee's has a total of more than 1,500 restaurants in 11 countries and territories around the word.

Earlier this year, Applebee's reintroduced its all you can eat promotions on boneless wings, "riblets" and shrimp for less than $15, which would be covered by the date night pass. Applebee's cited the increased spending on dates in the U.S. in its dining pass announcement.

According to one study, since 2013 the typical cost of dating is up $40% to $1,560 per person each year.

Government labor data shows that in 2022 spending on food away from home, typically in restaurants, rose more than 20%.