Apple's new iPhone 16 being unveiled at "Glowtime" event

Apple kicked off its splashy "It's Glowtime" event Monday, at which the company is set to unveil its new iPhone 16. The event, held at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters, will also mark the tech giant's foray in earnest into generative AI.

Called Apple Intelligence, Apple's AI is designed to help customers "get things done effortlessly," the company said in a preview of the new feature.

At the Glowtime event, CEO Tim Cook is expected to reveal Apple's new iPhone 16 and 16 Pro devices, which will be driven by Apple Intelligence. Customers will have to wait a couple weeks before getting their hands on the phones. Apple Intelligence will be available via a software update, iOS 18, set to arrive by October, the company previously said.

Cook will also likely tout the enhancements Apple Intelligence will eventually bring to popular tools like Siri, iPhone's voice-enabled assistant.

The event marks what Wedbush Securities technology analyst Dan Ives called Apple's "biggest upgrade cycle in its history."

"It's a historic event that kicks off the consumer AI revolution, now coming to Apple," he told CBS MoneyWatch. "About 20% of the world will ultimately interact with AI through an Apple device, and it all starts today."

Ives predicts it will take until the end of the year for Apple Intelligence to fully function on phones. He also says the AI will compel Apple customers who haven't upgraded their iPhones in some time to purchase the latest model.

"Three-hundred-millions iPhones haven't upgraded in four years, so that creates what we believe is going to be the strongest iPhone unit year in Apple's history," Ives said. He added that consumers with an aversion to AI can just turn the features off. Still, not all experts see the need for users with older iPhones to upgrade just yet, even with the advent of Apple Intelligence.

"While I agree that Apple Intelligence has long-term potential, I'm not convinced that its first iteration will deliver the game-changing usability that many anticipate," wrote Jason Perlow, senior contributing writer at ZDNet in a recent article.

Apple is also expected to pull back the curtain back on updated versions of the Apple Watch and AirPods.

As far the new iPhones go, the most noticeable anticipated change will be their larger screen sizes. The phones are also expected to feature upgraded camera systems with special, user-friendly capture buttons.