Apple iOS 18.2 launches today. Here are its new features.

Apple iOS 18.2 launched on Wednesday, bringing new Apple Intelligence features to iPhone users. The latest mobile operating system introduces some of the iPhone maker's widely anticipated AI-powered functions which were not included in previous software updates.

Upgrades include improvements to the phone's camera, photos and mail apps.

How to download iOS 18.2

The new operating system is available to members of the general public with iPhones capable of running iOS 18. However, among those with older iPhone models, only iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 16 users can access Apple Intelligence features that are part of the iOS 18.2 update.

To download Apple's latest mobile software, go to Settings on your iPhone, then General, then Software Update to download iOS 18.2. The software is only available in beta mode.

What is new?

The new update includes Apple Intelligence tools such as Image Playground, Genmoji and more.

Image Playground is described by Apple as a tool that lets users create "fun, playful images in multiple styles" using photos on their camera roll. Genmoji lets users create custom emojis. Additionally, a new tool called Image Wand can turn sketches or handwritten notes into typed memos.

ChatGPT support, another new feature of iOS 18.2, gives users direct access to ChatGPT through both Siri and Writing Tools.

Apple Intelligence powers other new features in the update as well. For example, users can now point their cameras at buildings, objects and even businesses, and Apple Visual Intelligence will deliver information about what the camera sees.

In the upgraded Mail app, users' messages are sorted into categories for easier digestion.

There's still more to come, Apple said in announcing the new features. AI-powered features to be released in the coming months will be even more tailored to users' preferences, the tech giant said.