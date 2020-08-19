Apple is the first public company to be worth $2 trillion

Apple Inc. has become the first company in history to be worth $2 trillion.

The iPhone maker's shares reached the multi-trillions on Wednesday, when its stock neared $468 for the first time. Shares of Apple are now up a remarkable 60% this year, despite the coronavirus outbreak.

Last month, Apple said it had sales of nearly $60 billion and earned $11.2 billion in the second three months of the year. That was a more than 10% increase from the same period a year ago.

The $2 trillion market cap makes Apple the most valuable publicly traded company, followed by Amazon Inc., which is worth $1.7 trillion. Computer software maker Microsoft, which is negotiating a purchase of video-streaming service TikTok, is worth $1.6 trillion.

Apple also was the first company to cross the $1 trillion market value mark, in early August 2018. In the past two years, the company's market value has more than doubled, making CEO Tim Cook a billionaire.

This is a developing story.