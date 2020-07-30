Big Tech companies report mixed earnings amid pandemic

Some of the biggest U.S. technology companies reported mixed quarterly earnings on Thursday, a day after their CEOs were grilled by lawmakers over their market power and alleged monopolistic practices.

The staggering economic fallout caused by the coronavirus pandemic was reflected in reports from Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google's corporate parent, Alphabet.

Amazon posted blowout results, with revenue for the quarter soaring 40% to $88.9 billion. Stay-at-home orders and pandemic fears have help boost sales for the e-commerce giant, although the money it is pouring into its distribution system is temporarily depressing its profits. The company's profits also roughly doubled, to $5.2 billion.

"This phenomenal set of results from Amazon underlines how much shopping habits shifted during the pandemic period both in the US and around the world," Neil Saunders, an analyst at GlobalData Retail, said in a note. "Given Amazon's extensive offer and its solid presence in many markets, it was a first port of call for customers across a lot of categories and managed to drive trade with both new and existing shoppers."

Amazon's seller fees, which it collects from other businesses selling on its platform, grew 52% during the quarter, thanks "in part to higher volumes and partly because greater numbers of third-party businesses use more of the various services Amazon offers," according to Saunders.

Apple, too, posted a record quarter, with $11.2 billion in profit on sales of $59.7 billion. The company saw "double-digit growth in both Products and Services and growth in each of our geographic segments," CEO Tim Cook said in a statement, adding, "In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers' lives."

Advertising drop hurts Facebook, Google

Alphabet, Google's holding company, reported its first-ever drop in quarterly revenue compared to the prior year. Although it was only a 2% decline, it was a telling sign of a downturn in the digital ad market while also serving as a reminder that the economy is struggling even more than it did more than a decade ago during the Great Recession. Alphabet's profit for its most recent quarter plunged 30% to $6.7 billion.

Facebook, which also makes most of its money from digital ads, recorded its slowest growth since going public eight years ago. The social-networking company saw revenue increase 11% from the prior year, and its profit nearly doubled to roughly $6 billion from the same time last year. Part of the big jump stemmed from special charges last year.

CBS News' Irina Ivanova contributed reporting.