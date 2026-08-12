2 soldiers killed as Apache helicopter from Fort Hood crashes in Salado, Texas

Two soldiers were killed when a U.S. Army Apache helicopter from Fort Hood crashed in Salado, Texas, on Wednesday, the Army and local law enforcement officials said.

Bell County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Bill Coleman said two people were on board the helicopter and were pronounced dead at the scene around 2:30 p.m. local time. Coleman said the helicopter crashed into a field and didn't hit any homes or other structures.

"You could tell this was a violent crash," he said.

The aftermath of an Apache helicopter crash in Salado, Texas, on Aug. 12, 2026. Bell County Sheriff's Office

The AH-64 Apache attack helicopter was based out of Fort Hood, Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general, confirmed in a statement.

"Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts," Diven said. "Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information."

There was no immediate information provided about a possible cause of the crash or the identities of the victims. The Army said names would be released 24 hours after the families were notified.

Coleman said the crash also sparked a wildfire, which was still burning out of control as of about 3:30 p.m. local time.

A tanker aircraft dumps fire retardant on a field southwest of Salado, Texas, after a military helicopter crashed and sparked a grass fire on Aug. 12, 2026. Brent Johnson/The Killeen Daily Herald via AP

Fort Hood is located near Killeen, Texas, slightly northwest of Salado and roughly 70 miles north of Austin.