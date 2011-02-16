AP sources: Obama, Kaine talk about Va senate race

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say President Barack Obama spoke by phone Wednesday with Democratic National Committee Chairman Tim Kaine about the race to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Jim Webb in Virginia.

The conversation came as Democrats are urging the former Virginia governor to launch a campaign. It was confirmed by a White House official and a Democratic Party official who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Several Democratic officials say Kaine is reconsidering his initial reluctance to run and wants more time to think about it. They spoke on condition of anonymity because Kaine has not made a decision.

Democrats see Kaine as their best chance at holding a seat that Webb narrowly won in 2006. Webb is retiring after one term.