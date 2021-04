Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he'll visit Ukraine next week

Antony Blinken will visit Ukraine next week. The new secretary of state confirmed the trip in an interview with Norah O'Donnell conducted this past week in Washington at the State Department.

Three months into his job as the nation's top diplomat, Blinken took questions from O'Donnell about U.S. foreign policy, including America's positions on China, Afghanistan, Russia, the U.S. prison at Guantanamo Bay Cuba, and his relationship with President Biden.

"President Putin has amassed a very large force at the border with Ukraine, more than 100,000 U.S. troops," O'Donnell said to Blinken in an excerpt from the interview that aired on "CBS Evening News." "What is Putin up to?"

"You're right. There are more forces amassed on the border with Ukraine than any time since 2014, when Russia actually invaded," Blinken said. "I can't tell you that we know Mr. Putin's intentions. There are any number of things that he could do or choose not to do. What we have seen in the last few days is apparently a decision to pull back some of those forces and we've seen some of them in fact start to pull back."

