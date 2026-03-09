Anthropic sues Pentagon over "supply chain risk" designation

Washington — Anthropic sued the Defense Department on Monday over the Pentagon's move to designate it a supply chain risk after a bitter dispute over the use of the firm's artificial intelligence technologies.

In a 48-page lawsuit filed in federal court in northern California, Anthropic said the Pentagon's efforts to punish the company were "unprecedented and unlawful."

"The Constitution does not allow the government to wield its enormous power to punish a company for its protected speech. No federal statute authorizes the actions taken here. Anthropic turns to the judiciary as a last resort to vindicate its rights and halt the Executive's unlawful campaign of retaliation," the suit said.

