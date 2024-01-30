Angelos family reportedly agrees to sell Baltimore Orioles for $1.725 billion Angelos family reportedly agrees to sell Baltimore Orioles for $1.725 billion 00:55

BALTIMORE -- The Angelos family has agreed to sell the Baltimore Orioles to a pair of billionaires, according to WJZ's media partner The Baltimore Banner.

The sale agreement was initially reported by John Ourand from Puck News. He reported that the Orioles will be bought for $1.725 billion by billionaires David Rubenstein and Mike Arougheti.

Reports of an agreement to sell the @Orioles franchise to billionaires David Rubenstein & Mike Arougheti for $1.725 billion has some fans celebrating outside of Camden Yards @wjz pic.twitter.com/wyP7Qbha3z — Cristina Mendez (@CrisMendezTV) January 31, 2024

Baltimore Banner sports reporter Andy Kostka said on X, the social media site formally known as Twitter, that the group of billionaires included "Maryland leaders, philanthropists and sports legends."

Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr. is part of that group, according to the Baltimore Banner.

David Rubenstein is set to become the control of the Orioles after he agreed to a deal to buy a stake of the Orioles, a source close to the matter confirms to the Baltimore Banner.



The ownership group includes Mike Arougheti, Maryland leaders, philanthropists and sports legends — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) January 31, 2024

Ripken, who retired from baseball in 2001 following a 20-year career, is in the Baseball Hall of Fame. He was a 19-time MLB All-

star, two-time MVP, two-time Gold Glove winner and helped the Orioles to the 1983 World Series championship.

He owns Major League Baseball's record for consecutive games played with 2,632.

Ripken grew up in Harford County and was drafted by the Orioles in 1978. He made his Orioles debut in 1981.

In December, Bloomberg News reported that Rubenstein was among those interested in purchasing the Orioles from the Angelos family.

Rubenstein, 74, was born in Baltimore, and he has a net worth of $4.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Peter Angelos, 94, is the Orioles' majority owner. His son, John Angelos, is running the day-to-day operations.

In December, a new long-term lease agreement was approved that will keep the Orioles at Camden Yards.

The Orioles are coming off a 101-win season, their best since 1980. They also made it to the playoffs, along with winning the American League East for the first time since 2014.

They have loads of young talent to showcase, led by Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jackson Holliday and Grayson Rodriguez.