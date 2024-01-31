Orioles fans express wide range of emotions over Angelos agreement to sell team

BALTIMORE - A new owner is set to take over the reins of the Baltimore Orioles.

The Angelos family announced on Wednesday they are selling the controlling stake to Baltimore native and billionaire David Rubenstein, co-founder of Carlyle Group, Inc.

Rubenstein's investment group, which includes names like Cal Ripken Jr., Grant Hill and Michael Bloomberg, among others, will purchase the majority stake for $1.725 billion.

Orioles fans reacted immediately after reports surfaced of the pending sale on Tuesday night.

The Angelos family and Rubenstein confirmed the deal on Wednesday, January 31, 2024

"Last night turned from a regular Tuesday night to an amazing day," Brian Moran said.

"I speak for a lot of people in this city - I'm tired of the Angelos family," Michael Price said.

Orioles fans told WJZ they are ready for new ownership, and one that will hopefully open the pocketbooks for big-time free agents.

"It was always a little bit of shadiness, a little deceitfulness, like, 'Oh, we'll open the books, we will do this, we will do that,' but nothing ever came to fruition."

While news of the sale spread fast, it's still not official.

Major League Baseball still has to approve it, with a 75 percent vote, which could happen as the team owners are scheduled to meet next week in Orlando.

"I think if you live in Baltimore and follow any professional sports team, you are always cautious and are always like, 'Is this actually real?'" Moran said.

News of this deal and the team's new lease extension approved in December has put O's fans at ease.

"They kept taking the team and threatening not to let them stay here," Darrick Johnson said. "I think they're going to be more caring about the team itself and what goes on around the team, and with the team."

"It feels like a new day." Price said. "These new guys bring a lot of money to the table."