Andy Taylor, the original guitarist of the 1980s English new wave band Duran Duran — whose huge pop hits included "Hungry Like the Wolf," "The Reflex" and "Rio" — and who were inextricably linked to the launch of MTV, has died. He was 65.

Taylor died following a "courageous battle with prostate cancer," his family and the band said in a joint statement posted to social media. He died Monday at his home surrounded by friends and family.

"To the world, Andy was a brilliant guitarist, but to us, he was the most wonderful husband, a loving dad and the proudest grandfather," his family said.

Andy Taylor of Duran Duran with guitars in Maison Rouge Studios in London in July 1984. Virginia Turbett/Redferns via Getty Images

On the night he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022, Taylor revealed that he had been battling Stage 4 metastatic prostate cancer for several years and was unable to attend.

"I would like to thank each of my brothers in this great band," he wrote at the time. "You can dream about what happened to us but to experience it, on one's own terms, as mates, was beyond incredible."

His family said Wednesday that Taylor "faced the last few years with so much courage and determination until the very end, never losing his love of life."

The two-time Grammy Award winners had nine gold records and six platinum ones, with 20 Top 20 singles in the U.K. and 18 in the U.S. They were two-time Ivor Novello Award winners and are MTV Video Visionary Award recipients.

"Andy was there at the very beginning of our story," the band said in Wednesday's statement. "From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music."

The band's 1981 debut album "Duran Duran" had their first hit single, "Planet Earth," but it was "Rio" that transformed them into trans-Atlantic stars. The Rock Hall explained their appeal this way: "They were new wave outsiders who became music video stars — 'Tiger Beat' fashion pinups who rocked arenas."

The band's imperial stage occurred with a trio of hit albums between 1981 and 1983, with such dance-floor barnburners as "Girls on Film" and "Union of the Snake" and the moody ballads "The Chauffeur" and "Save a Prayer." Other hits in the coming years included "The Wild Boys," "New Moon on Monday" and "Come Undone." Their popularity was cemented when they recorded the James Bond theme song "A View to a Kill" and earned a slot at Live Aid in 1985.

Mixing fashion, pioneering synthesizers and glam-pop swagger, the telegenic band was all over radio and young people's walls, with bassist John Taylor and singer Simon Le Bon becoming heartthrobs and the band being labeled part of the New Romantics.

John Taylor and keyboardist Nick Rhodes started the band as teenagers in the northern city of Birmingham in 1978, with a name inspired by a character in the Jane Fonda-starring sci-fi movie "Barbarella." Roger Taylor, Le Bon and Andy Taylor joined soon after, with the British press referring to them as the "Fab Five." Andy Taylor answered an ad in Melody Maker music magazine for a "Live-Wire Guitarist." None of the Taylors were related.

"We all grew up on the same vinyl records and live gigs, from David Bowie to Roxy Music, The Sex Pistols and, of course, Chic. I could go to all those places as a player and developed a hybrid guitar style that fitted this amazing concept of a band," Andy Taylor wrote in a letter read by the band during their Rock Hall induction.

The various members all had some success with side projects: Le Bon, Rhodes and Roger Taylor recorded an album as Arcadia in 1985; John Taylor and Andy Taylor formed Power Station, a supergroup that included Robert Palmer, in 1984, having hits with "Some Like It Hot" and "Get It On."

In 1986, the band came together to record the hit album "Notorious," produced by Nile Rodgers — with hits including the title single and "Skin Trade" — but Andy Taylor made his second exit from the group after some early recording sessions for the album. He would stay away for such albums as 1997's "Medazzaland" and 2000's "Pop Trash" — but returned for 2004's "Astronaut."

Andy Taylor told The Scotsman in 2008: "People have wrongly assumed that I didn't want to be in the band, but the opposite is true. I always wanted to be in a band, but Duran Duran had ceased to function as a band."

Andy Taylor was the first of the Duran boys to get married, tying the knot with Tracey in 1982 and having four children — Andy, Georgie, Bethy and Izzy — and a grandson, Albie. He is survived by all of them.