Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives update on pandemic and protests

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Monday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic and the protests over George Floyd's death. The governor is addressing reporters as New York City, once the epicenter of the crisis, begins phase one of reopening after an 80-day lockdown.

Cuomo said Sunday there were 60,000 coronavirus tests performed in New York state Saturday and only 761 came back positive. "That is very, very good news," the governor said.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What : New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update Date: Monday, June 8, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

The governor said socially distanced outdoor graduation ceremonies for up to 150 people will be allowed as of June 26.

Cuomo said there will be 35,000 tests per day just in New York City, and expressed concern about potential COVID-19 spread during the protests. He said there will be 15 sites opened just for protesters so they can expedite getting a test.