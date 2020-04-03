Live

Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Friday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He announced Thursday that the state has now seen over 92,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 2,300 people have died from the virus. 

He said New York has enough ventilators in its stockpile for about six days at the "current burn rate."

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

"The burn rate of ventilators is troubling, and six days of ventilators in the stockpile is troubling," he said, but added, "we have all these extra measures that I believe if push comes to shove will put us in fairly good shape."

He said the measures include transporting ventilators from hospitals that don't need them at the moment to others that do, using anesthesia machines as ventilators, splitting one ventilator between two patients and converting BiPAP machines into ventilators. 

