Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday. He said Wednesday that most new COVID-19 cases tracked by hospitals in the state over the past few days were among people who were predominantly at home and not working. They were also mostly among people 51 and older.

He said that even "with everything we've done" there were still 600 new coronavirus cases in the state on Tuesday.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Thursday, May 7, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo said, however, that the number of new hospitalizations is continuing to go down, although he reported an additional 232 deaths, calling it an "unimaginable and painful reality that we have to deal with."

"When people talk about how good things are going, and the decline and the progress - that's all true," he said. "It's also true that 232 people were lost yesterday, and that's 232 families that are suffering today."