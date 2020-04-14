Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Tuesday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, he said he believes "the worst" of the pandemic is over in the state but insisted "it's not over."

Cuomo made his comments as the state's daily death toll dipped to its lowest in about a week and hospitalizations appeared to be reaching a plateau.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2020

Time: 11 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

New York state reported 671 new deaths on Sunday — the first time in a week the daily toll dropped below 700. Still, the governor said that people are still dying at a "horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow."

"This virus is very good at what it does. It is a killer," Cuomo said during a state Capitol news briefing.