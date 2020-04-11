Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. The briefing comes after Cuomo said Friday officials are "cautiously optimistic" that the infection rate is slowing in the state.

The three-day average of hospitalizations has seen a dramatic decline in numbers, Cuomo said, adding that the change in ICU admissions is a negative number for the first time since the pandemic started. He said the curve the state is seeing is much lower than what was projected.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Saturday, April 11, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

There were 777 deaths in New York on Thursday, which brought the total death toll in the state to more than 7,800.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to keep doing what they've been doing and stay home, "because that works."