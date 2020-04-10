Live

Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is giving an update Friday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. He said Thursday that efforts to slow the spread of the virus, which have included social distancing and school and business closures, are working. 

He said the state is flattening the curve – "a direct consequence to our actions."

He also reported the state's highest single-day death toll due to the coronavirus for a third straight day: 799 people died from COVID-19 on Wednesday.  

Cuomo said more than 7,000 people in the state have now lost their lives because of the virus. He called it a silent explosion rippling through society with "the same randomness, the same evil, that we saw on 9/11." 

