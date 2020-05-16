Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update Saturday on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo announced on Friday that beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will be open for Memorial Day weekend.

The beaches will open on the Friday before Memorial Day, allowing no more than 50% capacity. Contact activities - like football or volleyball - will not be allowed, and gathering places such as picnic areas and arcades will not be open, according to Cuomo.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020

Time: TBA

Location: New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Cuomo also said that five of ten regions in New York state were starting to reopen on Friday, because they "meet the numerical criteria."

"Seven criteria, which basically measure the infection rate, hospitalization rate, testing rate, etcetera, and that's how the decision is made," he said Friday.

The state's shutdown will stay in effect until May 28 for the five other regions that are still closed, although any region can reopen earlier if it hits its "benchmark."