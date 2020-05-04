New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says "nobody knows" when pandemic will end

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Monday the number of hospitalizations, intubations and new cases of coronavirus continues to decline in state. He said there were an additional 226 deaths reported on Sunday.

"That's 226 wives or brothers or sisters or children that are now suffering the loss of a loved one," Cuomo said.

Cuomo again reiterated that New York must learn the lessons of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic even as it continues to fight it. Among those lessons: Acknowledge what you don't know.

"Acknowledge and actualize that the truth is that nobody knows what happens next and when it happens," Cuomo said. "So if you don't know, say you don't know.

"When you know what you don't know and admit it, it will actually keep you safe," Cuomo said. "And that's where we are. We don't know, but we will be prepared for all possibilities."

He pointed to everyone looking at China as the source for the pandemic that hit New York City. Cuomo said that while everyone was looking at China, the virus traveled to Europe, and the CDC found the strain that is rampant on the East Coast came via Europe.

On the topic of reopening, he said it would be "more complicated then the close down," which he called "a blunt operation."

Reopening is "more nuanced, you have to be more careful," the governor said.

Another lesson, according to the governor: Reopening too soon or unintelligently can prompt an immediate backlash. He pointed to the Spanish Flu as an example of that, where there were multiple waves.