Watch live: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is expected to give an update on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic Thursday. He said during his daily coronavirus update Wednesday that he is asking the Metropolitan Transportation Authority in New York City to come up with a plan to disinfect all subway trains on a daily basis.

Cuomo said the MTA has until Thursday to deliver.

Cuomo called the request "a tremendous undertaking that has never been done before," but said it is necessary so that essential workers using the subway can get to work safely.

How to watch Cuomo's briefing today

What: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives coronavirus update

Date: Thursday, April 30, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: Albany, New York

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

"Any essential worker who shows up and gets on a train should know that the train was disinfected the night before. We don't want them to stay home. We owe it to them to be able to say, the train you ride, the bus you ride has been disinfected and is clean," he said.