University student dies after falling off Arkansas cliff while she tried to take a photo

Jasper, Ark. -- A 20-year-old university student died after falling off a cliff in northwestern Arkansas, authorities said. Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler says Andrea Norton was fatally injured on Saturday when she accidentally fell from a rock formation near Jasper, about 101 miles northwest of Little Rock.

Wheeler says Norton was with a group of college students from Sioux City, Iowa, and was reportedly re-positioning herself for a photo when she fell about 100 feet off the Hawksbill Crag, a popular hiking destination within the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest.

Wheeler says the crag is widely considered one of Arkansas' most-photographed hiking areas, and several people have died in falls there in recent years. Also known as Whitaker Point, the rocky outcrop gets its name because it resembles a hawk's bill.

Briar Cliff University said that Norton, originally from Hot Springs, South Dakota, was a student and member of the school's volleyball team. "We are saddened by the unexpected passing of our beloved teammate Andrea Norton. #22 on the court, #1 in our hearts," the team said in a tweet.

We are saddened by the unexpected passing of our beloved teammate Andrea Norton. #22 on the court, #1 in our hearts. Thank you for the prayers, calls, texts and emails. As Dre would say: Greater is he that is in you than he that is in the world. 1 John 4:4 #BattleOn pic.twitter.com/PRRJa11Wfs — Briar Cliff Women’s Volleyball (@Cliff_WVB) April 14, 2019

In a tweet, the university called Norton a "passionate environmental science major, exemplary student & dedicated athlete."

Our condolences & prayers go to the family & friends of Andrea Norton. Andrea was a passionate environmental science major, exemplary student & dedicated athlete. She lived BCU values in everything she did. Please keep her family, friends & BCU family in your thoughts & prayers. pic.twitter.com/VUBG1Mq1Mm — Briar Cliff (@briar_cliff) April 14, 2019

Last month, a visitor at Grand Canyon fell 1,000 feet to his death while trying to take photos.