3 ancient tombs of prominent statesmen discovered in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have unveiled the millennia-old tombs of three senior statesmen, identified by inscriptions left on the tombs.

The three sites in the city of Luxor date to the New Kingdom era, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on social media, which ranged from about 1550 to 1070 B.C.

One of the tombs is for a person called "Amon-am-Ebt," who worked in a temple or other sacred site. The tomb has a view of sacrificial items and other relics, the ministry said. The tomb includes a small courtyard, an entrance, and a square hall. That site was later reused, and another hall was built, the ministry said.

Another tomb is for a person called "Baki," who was a supervisor at a nearby monastery. The tomb included multiple courtyards and an exhibition hall.

The third tomb, which included a small courtyard and its own exhibition hall, was for a person identified as "S," who worked as an overseer at a nearby temple, and was also a mayor and writer, the ministry said.

An image in one of the tombs. Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

Further research will be done to learn more about the tombs, their occupants and their construction, the ministry said.

The tombs were found in the Dra Abu al-Naga necropolis in Luxor.

In late 2024, Egyptian officials announced the discovery of an ancient tomb with 11 sealed coffins, and a trove of jewelry, near Luxor. The site was likely a family tomb, CBS News previously reported. In 2023, researchers found what is believed to be the first burial site in the city.

Overall, more than a thousand burial sites have been found in Luxor, Fathy Yaseen, director general of antiquities of Upper Egypt, told CBS News in 2023.