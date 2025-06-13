Teacher's collection of over 130 ancient Roman coins auctions for over $1 million

A collection of ancient Roman coins amassed by a former Latin teacher from Connecticut was sold at auction for over $1 million this week.

Carol Ross' interest in ancient Roman currency and history led to her collection of over 130 coins. The sale of the coins was handled by New York auction house Doyle.

One of the coins is a "fascinating, rare piece," the auction house said. The gold piece shows a "detailed and lifelike" portrait of Marcus Junius Brutus, likely the most well known of Julius Caesar's assassins. The front of the coin also includes a laurel wreath and an engraving of Brutus' name.

Ancient Roman coin showing the face of Marcus Junius Brutus. Doyle

The back features a trophy with a curved sword, two spears and the letter L, as well as a figure-eight shield and two ship's prows. It may have been mounted in jewelry, according to the auction house.

The back of an ancient Roman coin showing the face of Marcus Junius Brutus. Doyle

Only a handful of these coins are known to exist today, the auction house said, adding it would have been minted in Greece in 42 or 43 B.C. It was auctioned off for over $314,000, far outpacing an expected sale of between $100,000 and $150,000.

Another impressive coin in the collection shows the emperor Augustus. The coin is "very rare" and bears imagery "associated with Augustus' symbolic transfer of power back to the Roman Senate after his defeat of Mark Antony" in 31 B.C., according to the auction house. It was likely made in Rome or at a Spanish Mint.

That coin, which Ross described as "very important," sold for over $180,000.

Some other coins in the collection were sold for as much as $30,000, while others went for as cheap as $120, according to Doyle's website.