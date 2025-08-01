Multiple people shot in Anaconda, Montana, ATF says

Multiple people were shot in Anaconda, Montana, on Friday, the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said. The bureau's field division in Denver said on social media that the shooting happened at a business.

The sheriff's office for neighboring Granite County said a suspect was at large. The sheriff's office said on social media that the suspect was wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and an orange bandana.

The sheriff's office said the suspect's house in Anaconda had been cleared by a SWAT team.

"Avoid the Anaconda area," the sheriff's office said. "Stay vigilant report any suspicious activity."

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte said he was monitoring the response to the incident.

"Please join Susan and me in praying for the victims, their loved ones, and the brave law enforcement officers responding to this tragedy," Gianforte said on social media, referring to his wife, Susan Gianforte.

A view of the town of Anaconda, Montana. Louise Johns for The Washington Post via Getty Images

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.