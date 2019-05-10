Todo En Uno: Con todo y mariachi, AMLO felicita a las mamás en su día 

Work remotely? Then bring your home office to Tulsa, Oklahoma for $10K

With countless people working out of their homes, does it really matter WHERE they live? According to Tulsa, Oklahoma, no! The city of 400,000 that has plenty of hip coffee shops, bustling bars, and a thriving arts district also wants more telecommuters, and is willing to pay you $10,000 to relocate there. Conor Knighton talks with people who have picked up and moved to the Sooner State after signing up for the Tulsa Remote program.