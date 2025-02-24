American suspected of throwing her newborn baby out of a third-floor hotel window in Paris

An 18-year-old American student is in custody in Paris, suspected of throwing her newborn baby out of a third-floor window of a hotel, prosecution sources confirmed to CBS News on Monday.

The prosecution sources said police were called to the scene in the 20th district, in eastern Paris, early Monday morning. The newborn was rushed to the hospital but did not survive their injuries.

The police juvenile protection unit has been tasked with investigating the homicide of a child.

Paris Match magazine reported that neighbors were awakened by screams at 6 a.m. local time and called emergency services.

The prosecution sources confirmed that the 18-year-old student was taken to the hospital, where she was to undergo surgery related to the birth. She was placed in police custody there.

Prosecution sources say they are looking into whether she had been in denial of her pregnancy.

The sources say the young woman was part of group of young adults traveling in Europe.