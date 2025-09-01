American dies after jet ski accident in the Bahamas, police say

A man died in the Bahamas on Sunday after a boating accident at sea, prompting police to investigate.

The incident occurred after 11:30 a.m. local time when officers from the Marine Support Services Branch responded to a collision involving a vessel and a jet ski in waters off of Paradise Island, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a news release.

The male rider of the jet ski was found unresponsive and had visible injuries, police said.

"Medical personnel visited the scene, examined the victim but found no vital signs of life," the release said.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating other incidents involving Americans in or near Paradise Island.

Shortly before 4:40 a.m. Monday, a female victim identified as a U.S. national was allegedly sexually assaulted while at a resort on Paradise Island, according to a news release from police. Preliminary reports found that the assault occurred while the woman was at a resort on Paradise Island. Officers later arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the incident.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31, officers responded to a crash involving a jet ski in the waters off Paradise Island, according to a news release. Preliminary reports indicate that two men from the U.S., aged 42 and 29, were riding the jet ski when it lost control and hit a dock near a resort. Medical staff treated their injuries on scene, but both men declined further medical treatment at the hospital.

Security issues in the Bahamas

In April, the U.S. Embassy in Nassau issued a security alert advising U.S. citizens about the risks of renting jet skis in the Bahamas. According to the alert, "Nassau jet ski operators have raped and sexually assaulted U.S. citizen women."

Women who say they were victimized also reported that male jet ski operators picked them up from downtown Nassau and Paradise Island beaches, including the area from Junkanoo Beach to Saunders Beach and Cabbage Beach.

"Due to security risks, U.S. government employees working in the Bahamas are prohibited from renting and using jet skis on New Providence and Paradise Islands," the alert read.

The alert urged people to take the following actions to be safe: avoid renting jet skis in the Bahamas, be aware of your surroundings, stay alert in public restrooms near Nassau beaches and always follow local weather and marine alerts.