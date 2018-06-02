U.S. citizen killed in Nicaragua amid violence and social unrest

MANAGUA, Nicaragua -- Nicaraguan authorities say a U.S. citizen has been killed in the streets of Managua as violence and social unrest continue to grip the country's capital. The Legal Medical Institute said Saturday that Sixto Henry Vera was found beside two burned out vehicles with a bullet wound to the head.

Employees at the Managua bar that Vera owned say he left Friday evening to help a friend who was under attack.

U.S. Ambassador Laura Dogu offered condolences via Twitter on Saturday and said the death of a U.S. citizen is of "great concern" for the embassy.

The #US Government expresses its condolences to the family of the U.S. citizen killed last night and to all the families who have recently visited the Forensic Medicine Institute. The death of a U.S. citizen is of great concern to our Embassy. — Laura Dogu (@USAmbNicaragua) June 2, 2018

The U.S. State Department also issued a statement expressing its condolences.

"We've seen the reports that a U.S. citizen passed away in Managua," it read. "We express our heartfelt condolences to this individual's family and friends. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment."

More than 110 people have been killed in Nicaragua during clashes between forces loyal to President Daniel Ortega and opposition groups.