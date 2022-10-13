American Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Miami after several passengers get sick

American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at MIA American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at MIA 00:28

An American Airlines flight departing from Miami was forced to make an emergency landing Wednesday evening, CBS Miami reports.

Flight 338 was on its way to Barbados when it was forced to return to Miami International Airport after multiple passengers became sick, the station says.

American Airlines said the plane turned around after a chemical odor seeped through the plane from inside a passenger's carry-on luggage.

The plane landed safely and passengers were offered hotel accommodations, the carrier said.

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the tarmac, CBS Miami said, adding that Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the plane had to land because of an emergency.