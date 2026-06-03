American Airlines suspends 6 routes because of high jet fuel costs

American Airlines has joined the list of carriers temporarily cutting routes as the ongoing war in Iran drives up jet fuel costs.

The airline told CBS News on Wednesday that it has adjusted schedules for "select routes" in August and September. An American Airlines spokesperson said the changes are in response to elevated fuel costs and that the affected routes will not be permanently cut.

"American is not suspending any routes indefinitely as part of this adjustment," the spokesperson said in a statement. The affected routes being temporarily cut are:

Los Angeles to Cleveland

Los Angeles to Columbus

Los Angeles to Pittsburgh

Los Angeles to Washington Dulles

Charlotte to Ontario

Charlotte to Sacramento

Jet fuel accounts for roughly 25% to 30% of an airline's overall costs, according to industry analysts. The ongoing Iran war has choked global oil supplies, driving up carriers' operating costs. In some cases, airlines have raised fares or tacked on jet fuel surcharges to ticket prices, while also suspending unprofitable routes.

American Airlines said it will accommodate customers with tickets for flights on the affected routes, either by rebooking them on a different flight or offering a refund.

The carrier isn't alone in looking to offset rising jet fuel costs. Delta Airlines raised its baggage fees, citing "evolving global conditions." European airlines KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Lufthansa have also announced route cuts in response to rising jet fuel costs.