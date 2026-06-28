CBS News poll on America at 250 and some of what Americans think is best about U.S.

As America marks 250 years since its founding, CBS News asked Americans to weigh in on what they think stands out about the country.

Best thing about America

When asked to pick the best thing about the American way of life, it's "the people" that comes out on top, far ahead of its land and resources, its economic system or its system of government.

America's greatest invention

We asked people to tell us in their own words what they think America's greatest invention has been.

Freedom was the most cited, and democracy itself. Others were more specific items:

The light bulb and lighting were the most frequently mentioned, followed by the internet, together expressing a more general recognition of technology and innovation.

Other notable mentions include the automobile, telephone and airplane.

And along with technology and innovation, we're seen by most Americans as being the best in the world at movies and television (less so at sports and food).

Which food most represents America?

It's hamburgers! Burgers are at the top, coming out ahead of barbecue, picked from a list that also included apple pie and hot dogs, among others.

For seniors, apple pie edges out the others for the food that they think best represents America.

While pizza trails many of the other foods, it was selected by more people in the Northeast than in other regions of the country.

250 celebrations

Just over half of Americans are at least somewhat excited about the upcoming "America 250" celebrations, though few say they are very excited. Half say they will fly the American flag this Fourth of July.

And the more excited they are about America 250, the more likely they are to say they will fly the American flag.

This CBS News/YouGov survey was conducted with a nationally representative sample of 2,150 U.S. adults interviewed between June 23-26, 2026. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education, based on the U.S. Census American Community Survey and Current Population Survey, as well as 2024 presidential vote. The margin of error is ±2.7 points.

CBS News poll - June 23-26 Page of



